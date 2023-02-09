Denver visits Norman and North Dakota

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m.…

Denver Pioneers (13-13, 4-9 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (8-17, 2-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: North Dakota -3; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Denver Pioneers after Matt Norman scored 21 points in North Dakota’s 86-72 victory over the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-7 in home games. North Dakota is sixth in the Summit scoring 70.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The Pioneers are 4-9 in Summit play. Denver is 6-10 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 11 points. B.J. Omot is shooting 40.4% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Tommy Bruner is averaging 16.8 points and four assists for the Pioneers. Marko Lukic is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

