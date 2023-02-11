Dennis scores 18, Toledo beats Eastern Michigan 70-63

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rayj Dennis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Toledo over Eastern Michigan 70-63…

Listen now to WTOP News

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Rayj Dennis finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds to power Toledo over Eastern Michigan 70-63 on Saturday night for its ninth straight victory.

Dennis added three steals for the Rockets (19-6, 10-2 Mid-American Conference). Setric Millner Jr. scored 17 points and grabbed five rebounds. Dante Maddox Jr. also scored 17.

Tyson Acuff scored 36 points to lead the Eagles (6-19, 3-9). Orlando Lovejoy added eight points, seven rebounds and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Tuesday. Toledo hosts Miami (OH) while Eastern Michigan hosts Akron.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.