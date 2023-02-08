Dell’Orso’s 26 lead Campbell past High Point 82-66

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points as Campbell beat High Point 82-66 on Wednesday night. Dell’Orso…

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Anthony Dell’Orso scored 26 points as Campbell beat High Point 82-66 on Wednesday night.

Dell’Orso also added 10 rebounds for the Fighting Camels (11-14, 6-7 Big South Conference). Jay Pal scored 14 points, going 5 of 6 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from distance, and 2 for 4 from the line. Ricky Clemons shot 5 of 9 from the field and 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Bryson Childress led the Panthers (11-14, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. High Point also got 12 points, two steals and two blocks from Zach Austin. Jaden House also had 12 points.

