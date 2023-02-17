Delaware hosts UNC Wilmington after White’s 26-point performance

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10 CAA) Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4 CAA) at Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (13-15, 5-10 CAA)

Newark, Delaware; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington takes on the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Trazarien White scored 26 points in UNC Wilmington’s 72-71 overtime victory against the Drexel Dragons.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 9-5 at home. Delaware allows 70.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.4 points per game.

The Seahawks have gone 11-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens and Seahawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jameer Nelson Jr. is shooting 43.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Ebby Asamoah is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

White is shooting 47.0% and averaging 14.0 points for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Blue Hens: 3-7, averaging 68.5 points, 26.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

