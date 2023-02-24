Delaware faces Elon after Nelson’s 30-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-15, 7-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-22, 6-11 CAA) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (15-15, 7-10 CAA) at Elon Phoenix (8-22, 6-11 CAA)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware visits the Elon Phoenix after Jameer Nelson Jr. scored 30 points in Delaware’s 73-71 victory over the North Carolina A&T Aggies.

The Phoenix are 5-8 in home games. Elon averages 11.8 turnovers per game and is 3- when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens have gone 7-10 against CAA opponents. Delaware is fifth in the CAA scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 44.3%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrence Watson is averaging 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Phoenix. Zac Ervin is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Elon.

Nelson is scoring 20.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Jyare Davis is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

