Dayton visits VCU after Baldwin’s 37-point game

Dayton Flyers (15-9, 7-4 A-10) at VCU Rams (18-6, 9-2 A-10)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces the Dayton Flyers after Adrian Baldwin Jr. scored 37 points in VCU’s 73-65 win over the Saint Louis Billikens.

The Rams have gone 12-2 in home games. VCU is eighth in the A-10 shooting 33.9% from deep, led by Baldwin shooting 40.0% from 3-point range.

The Flyers are 7-4 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Shriver averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Baldwin is averaging 13.5 points, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games for VCU.

Daron Holmes is scoring 17.8 points per game with 7.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Flyers. Toumani Camara is averaging 14.7 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 52.6% over the past 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points per game.

Flyers: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

