Dayton takes on George Mason following Holmes’ 22-point game

George Mason Patriots (16-12, 8-7 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (19-9, 11-4 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dayton -11; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton faces the George Mason Patriots after Daron Holmes scored 22 points in Dayton’s 72-54 win against the UMass Minutemen.

The Flyers have gone 13-1 at home. Dayton averages 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 8.5 points per game.

The Patriots have gone 8-7 against A-10 opponents. George Mason has a 7-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flyers and Patriots face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Holmes is shooting 59.4% and averaging 17.7 points for the Flyers. Koby Brea is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Dayton.

Ronald Polite is averaging 10.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Patriots. Josh Oduro is averaging 16.8 points and 9.0 rebounds while shooting 59.2% over the last 10 games for George Mason.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Patriots: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.