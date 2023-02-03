Dayton plays Saint Bonaventure after Camara’s 31-point game

Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 A-10) Olean, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Dayton Flyers (15-8, 7-3 A-10) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (12-11, 6-4 A-10)

Olean, New York; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies after Toumani Camara scored 31 points in Dayton’s 85-81 overtime win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Bonnies have gone 9-2 at home. Saint Bonaventure averages 11.7 turnovers per game and is 5- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Flyers are 7-3 against A-10 opponents. Dayton ranks eighth in the A-10 shooting 34.1% from 3-point range.

The Bonnies and Flyers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bonnies, scoring 15.6 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Chad Venning is shooting 54.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Saint Bonaventure.

Koby Brea averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 6.6 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc. Daron Holmes is averaging 18.6 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the last 10 games for Dayton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bonnies: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

