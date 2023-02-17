Daye leads Coastal Carolina against Texas State after 22-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-16, 5-10 Sun Belt) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2…

Texas State Bobcats (12-16, 5-10 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (11-16, 5-10 Sun Belt)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coastal Carolina plays the Texas State Bobcats after Antonio Daye Jr. scored 22 points in Coastal Carolina’s 77-68 victory over the Georgia State Panthers.

The Chanticleers are 8-7 on their home court. Coastal Carolina is sixth in the Sun Belt with 34.2 points per game in the paint led by Essam Mostafa averaging 8.0.

The Bobcats are 5-10 in Sun Belt play. Texas State is 7-8 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

The Chanticleers and Bobcats match up Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jomaru Brown is shooting 42.1% and averaging 13.5 points for the Chanticleers.

Tyler Morgan is averaging nine points and 6.4 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chanticleers: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 2-8, averaging 64.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

