Dawes, Seton Hall Pirates to host Boum and the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers

Xavier Musketeers (20-8, 12-5 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (16-12, 9-8 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Souley Boum and the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers take on Al-Amir Dawes and the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East play Friday.

The Pirates have gone 10-4 in home games. Seton Hall averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The Musketeers are 12-5 in Big East play. Xavier is third in the Big East scoring 39.4 points per game in the paint led by Zach Freemantle averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawes is averaging 12.7 points for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Boum is averaging 16.3 points and 4.6 assists for the Musketeers. Jack Nunge is averaging 14.4 points and 8.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 77.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

