Dawes, Seton Hall Pirates square off against the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm

Seton Hall Pirates (13-9, 6-5 Big East) at St. John’s (NY) Red Storm (14-8, 4-7 Big East)

New York; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: St. John’s (NY) -1; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Joel Soriano and the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm host Al-Amir Dawes and the Seton Hall Pirates in Big East action.

The Red Storm have gone 10-3 at home. St. John’s (NY) is fifth in the Big East with 15.4 assists per game led by Andre Curbelo averaging 4.7.

The Pirates are 6-5 in Big East play. Seton Hall is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curbelo is averaging 9.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals for the Red Storm. Soriano is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for St. John’s (NY).

Dawes is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Pirates. Tyrese Samuel is averaging 10.4 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Storm: 3-7, averaging 73.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

