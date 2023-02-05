Dawes leads Seton Hall against DePaul after 21-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (9-14, 3-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12…

DePaul Blue Demons (9-14, 3-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (14-9, 7-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seton Hall -11; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts the DePaul Blue Demons after Al-Amir Dawes scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 84-72 victory against the St. John’s (NY) Red Storm.

The Pirates are 8-3 in home games. Seton Hall ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Tyrese Samuel averaging 2.2.

The Blue Demons are 3-9 in Big East play. DePaul ranks second in the Big East shooting 36.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadary Richmond is averaging 10.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Pirates. Dawes is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Seton Hall.

Umoja Gibson is averaging 15.8 points, five assists and 2.2 steals for the Blue Demons. Javan Johnson is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games for DePaul.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Blue Demons: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 27.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.