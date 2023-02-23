Davis scores 19, Memphis beats Wichita State 83-78

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points to help short-handed Memphis defeat Wichita State 83-78 on Thursday night.…

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kendric Davis scored 19 points to help short-handed Memphis defeat Wichita State 83-78 on Thursday night.

DeAndre Williams had 18 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and three blocks for the Tigers (21-7, 11-4 American Athletic Conference). Damaria Franklin finished with 12 points.

The Shockers (14-13, 7-8) were led in scoring by James Rojas, who finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two steals. Craig Porter Jr. added 15 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals, and Jaron Pierre Jr. also finished with 15 points.

Memphis announced before the game its third-leading scorer Keonte Kennedy will miss the rest of the regular season after undergoing surgery for an injury he suffered Sunday.

