Davidson visits Saint Louis after Loyer’s 26-point game

Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10) St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Davidson Wildcats (11-13, 4-8 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (16-9, 8-4 A-10)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Louis -6; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson plays the Saint Louis Billikens after Foster Loyer scored 26 points in Davidson’s 73-71 loss to the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens have gone 11-3 at home. Saint Louis is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 4-8 against conference opponents. Davidson has a 0-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yuri Collins is averaging 11.6 points and 9.9 assists for the Billikens. Gibson Jimerson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

Loyer is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 15.9 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals. Sam Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

