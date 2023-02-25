Davidson takes on Duquesne after Loyer’s 27-point game

Davidson Wildcats (13-14, 6-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-9, 9-6 A-10) Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes…

Davidson Wildcats (13-14, 6-9 A-10) at Duquesne Dukes (19-9, 9-6 A-10)

Pittsburgh; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson takes on the Duquesne Dukes after Foster Loyer scored 27 points in Davidson’s 74-61 win against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Dukes are 15-3 on their home court. Duquesne has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Wildcats are 6-9 in A-10 play. Davidson has a 1-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes and Wildcats match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dae Dae Grant is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Dukes. Jimmy Clark III is averaging 13.1 points and 4.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Duquesne.

Loyer is shooting 37.5% and averaging 16.1 points for the Wildcats. Connor Kochera is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

