Davenport and Cincinnati host UCF

UCF Knights (13-8, 4-5 AAC) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 6-4 AAC)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the UCF Knights after Jeremiah Davenport scored 20 points in Cincinnati’s 81-55 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Bearcats have gone 11-3 in home games. Cincinnati averages 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

The Knights are 4-5 in AAC play. UCF ranks second in the AAC allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 40.9% shooting.

The Bearcats and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Viktor Lakhin is averaging 12.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Bearcats. Landers Nolley II is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Taylor Hendricks is averaging 14 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Knights. Ithiel Horton is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

