Dartmouth plays Pennsylvania on 3-game road slide

Dartmouth Big Green (9-17, 5-7 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (16-11, 8-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pennsylvania -10; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth travels to Pennsylvania looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Quakers are 10-4 on their home court. Pennsylvania averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 3.5 points per game.

The Big Green have gone 5-7 against Ivy League opponents. Dartmouth ranks sixth in the Ivy League shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Spinoso is averaging 8.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Quakers. Jordan Dingle is averaging 23.1 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 48.0% over the past 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Dusan Neskovic averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Big Green, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Dame Adelekun is averaging 13.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Dartmouth.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 7-3, averaging 75.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Big Green: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

