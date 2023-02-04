Dartmouth hosts conference foe Yale

Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-14, 4-4 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m.…

Yale Bulldogs (15-6, 5-3 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (8-14, 4-4 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dartmouth -7.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth hosts Yale in a matchup of Ivy League teams.

The Big Green have gone 5-4 at home. Dartmouth is fifth in the Ivy League scoring 70.4 points while shooting 43.7% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 against conference opponents. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 26.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Cornish is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Big Green. Dame Adelekun is averaging 12.0 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Dartmouth.

EJ Jarvis is averaging 10.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. Knowling is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.