Darthard leads Utah Valley against Seattle U after 31-point showing

Utah Valley Wolverines (20-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-9, 9-5 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Valley Wolverines (20-6, 11-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-9, 9-5 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Le’Tre Darthard scored 31 points in Utah Valley’s 90-83 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.

The Redhawks are 11-1 on their home court. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Riley Grigsby paces the Redhawks with 5.4 boards.

The Wolverines are 11-2 in conference play. Utah Valley scores 76.8 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Redhawks. Grigsby is averaging 14.2 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Darthard averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Trey Woodbury is averaging 13.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the past 10 games for Utah Valley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 68.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

