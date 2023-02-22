Danielson leads North Dakota against Western Illinois after 20-point performance

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 8-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 12…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (15-12, 8-8 Summit) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-18, 5-11 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota hosts the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Brady Danielson scored 20 points in North Dakota’s 81-73 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 7-7 on their home court. North Dakota is 1-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Leathernecks are 8-8 in Summit play. Western Illinois has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalun Trent is averaging 6.2 points for the Fightin’ Hawks. Matt Norman is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

Trenton Massner averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Leathernecks, scoring 18.6 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Alec Rosner is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 5-5, averaging 77.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Leathernecks: 6-4, averaging 69.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

