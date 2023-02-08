Daniels and the New Hampshire Wildcats host conference foe Binghamton

Binghamton Bearcats (9-13, 5-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-11, 6-4 America East) Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Binghamton Bearcats (9-13, 5-4 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (11-11, 6-4 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New Hampshire -6; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Falko and the Binghamton Bearcats visit Clarence O. Daniels II and the New Hampshire Wildcats on Wednesday.

The Wildcats are 7-3 in home games. New Hampshire ranks second in the America East with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniels averaging 2.4.

The Bearcats are 5-4 in America East play. Binghamton is sixth in the America East scoring 68.3 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is shooting 44.3% and averaging 15.5 points for the Wildcats. Nick Johnson is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

Falko is averaging 13.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

