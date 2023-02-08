Dalger leads Tulsa against No. 2 Houston after 24-point performance

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (5-17, 1-10 AAC) at Houston Cougars (22-2, 10-1 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -26.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa plays the No. 2 Houston Cougars after Tim Dalger scored 24 points in Tulsa’s 86-75 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Cougars have gone 12-2 at home. Houston scores 75.4 points while outscoring opponents by 19.8 points per game.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 1-10 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Shead is averaging 9.4 points, 5.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 16 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Houston.

Sam Griffin is scoring 15.6 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Bryant Selebangue is averaging 12.3 points and 9.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Tulsa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.6 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 1-9, averaging 70.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

