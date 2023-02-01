da Silva leads Colorado against Cal after 22-point game

California Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

California Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the California Golden Bears after Tristan da Silva scored 22 points in Colorado’s 60-52 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Buffaloes have gone 9-2 in home games. Colorado scores 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal has a 2-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Golden Bears. Devin Askew is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

