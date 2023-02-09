CSU Northridge visits McGhee and CSU Bakersfield

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-18, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 4-8 Big West) Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Northridge Matadors (5-18, 2-10 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-15, 4-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -4.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the CSU Northridge Matadors after Marvin McGhee scored 26 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 75-69 overtime win over the UCSD Tritons.

The Roadrunners are 5-5 on their home court. CSU Bakersfield has a 4-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Matadors have gone 2-10 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Roadrunners and Matadors face off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antavion Collum is shooting 45.3% and averaging 11.8 points for the Roadrunners. McGhee is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Atin Wright averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Matadors, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc. Dionte Bostick is shooting 37.4% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Northridge.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 60.1 points, 25.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Matadors: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 9.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

