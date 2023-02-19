CSU Fullerton takes on UCSB after Wrightsell’s 23-point outing

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-6, 11-4 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (16-12, 10-6 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (20-6, 11-4 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the UCSB Gauchos after Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 23 points in CSU Fullerton’s 83-62 victory against the Cal Poly Mustangs.

The Gauchos have gone 10-2 at home. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 7.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Miles Norris averaging 1.9.

The Titans are 10-6 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton ranks second in the Big West shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norris is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gauchos, while averaging 13.5 points and 6.2 rebounds. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 16.5 points and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Wrightsell is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

