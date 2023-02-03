CSU Fullerton hosts UC Riverside after Pullin’s 26-point performance

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-12, 6-6 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-8, 8-3 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-12, 6-6 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces the CSU Fullerton Titans after Zyon Pullin scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 82-76 overtime loss to the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans are 9-2 in home games. CSU Fullerton ranks fifth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.3.

The Highlanders are 8-3 in conference matchups. UC Riverside ranks eighth in the Big West allowing 68.8 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals for the Titans. Jalen Harris is averaging 12.2 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.6% over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Flynn Cameron averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Pullin is shooting 50.5% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Highlanders: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

