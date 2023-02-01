CSU Fullerton hosts Long Beach State following Tsohonis’ 21-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West) Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10…

Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 6-4 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (12-11, 6-5 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits the CSU Fullerton Titans after Marcus Tsohonis scored 21 points in Long Beach State’s 75-72 victory against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Titans are 9-1 on their home court. CSU Fullerton is fifth in the Big West with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Vincent Lee averaging 2.3.

The Beach have gone 6-4 against Big West opponents. Long Beach State is the Big West leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Lassina Traore averaging 10.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Jalen Harris is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

Joel Murray is averaging 15.7 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Beach. Tsohonis is averaging 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the past 10 games for Long Beach State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 6-4, averaging 70.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Beach: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

