CSU Bakersfield takes on UCSD after Collum’s 31-point game

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 3-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-15, 3-8 Big West) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (7-15, 3-8 Big West) at UCSD Tritons (8-15, 3-8 Big West)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield faces the UCSD Tritons after Antavion Collum scored 31 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 82-76 overtime win over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Tritons are 3-7 in home games. UCSD is 1-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 3-8 in Big West play. CSU Bakersfield has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Pope is averaging 18.6 points for the Tritons. Roddie Anderson III is averaging 12.8 points and 3.5 assists over the past 10 games for UCSD.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Collum is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.4 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tritons: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 3-7, averaging 60.1 points, 25.1 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.