CSU Bakersfield hosts UC Riverside after Collum’s 23-point showing

UC Riverside Highlanders (15-7, 8-2 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-15, 2-8 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: CSU Bakersfield -8.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield hosts the UC Riverside Highlanders after Antavion Collum scored 23 points in CSU Bakersfield’s 72-69 loss to the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

The Roadrunners have gone 4-5 at home. CSU Bakersfield gives up 63.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 8-2 against Big West opponents. UC Riverside ranks third in the Big West shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collum is scoring 10.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Roadrunners. Kaleb Higgins is averaging 8.3 points and 1.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

Flynn Cameron averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Zyon Pullin is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 25.2 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 8-2, averaging 70.5 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.