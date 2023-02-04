Cross, UMass Minutemen to host Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats

Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10) Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Davidson Wildcats (10-12, 3-7 A-10) at UMass Minutemen (13-9, 4-6 A-10)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Saturday, 12:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Mennenga and the Davidson Wildcats take on Matt Cross and the UMass Minutemen in A-10 play.

The Minutemen are 7-3 on their home court. UMass is fifth in the A-10 with 14.5 assists per game led by Rahsool Diggins averaging 2.5.

The Wildcats are 3-7 in A-10 play. Davidson is 3-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Minutemen and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cross is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Minutemen. T.J. Weeks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UMass.

Foster Loyer averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Mennenga is shooting 50.4% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 73.3 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 64.0 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

