Creighton plays Villanova, aims for 7th straight home win

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Bluejays play Villanova.

The Bluejays are 10-1 in home games. Creighton ranks third in the Big East in team defense, allowing 67.5 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 4-7 against Big East opponents. Villanova is fifth in the Big East giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 15.2 points, seven rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Caleb Daniels is shooting 42.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats. Cam Whitmore is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.