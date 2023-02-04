Creighton hosts conference rival Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Villanova Wildcats (10-12, 4-7 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (14-8, 8-3 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Creighton -9.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Big East foes Creighton and Villanova face off on Saturday.

The Bluejays are 10-1 on their home court. Creighton is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 4-7 in Big East play. Villanova has a 6-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bluejays and Wildcats face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Kalkbrenner is shooting 73.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Bluejays. Baylor Scheierman is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Creighton.

Caleb Daniels is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Wildcats. Eric Dixon is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Villanova.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 78.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.