Crawford and Louisiana Tech host North Texas

North Texas Mean Green (21-5, 12-3 C-USA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (13-12, 6-8 C-USA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the North Texas Mean Green after Isaiah Crawford scored 25 points in Louisiana Tech’s 90-85 overtime loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 on their home court. Louisiana Tech ranks sixth in C-USA in rebounding with 31.2 rebounds. Crawford paces the Bulldogs with 5.2 boards.

The Mean Green are 12-3 in conference games. North Texas leads C-USA giving up only 55.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cobe Williams is averaging 18.8 points, four assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Crawford is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Louisiana Tech.

Tylor Perry is shooting 45.8% and averaging 17.3 points for the Mean Green. Kai Huntsberry is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 29.1 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

