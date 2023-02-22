Coyotes trade Mayo to Golden Knights for draft pick

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023…

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have traded defenseman Dysin Mayo to the Vegas Golden Knights for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

The Coyotes also acquired the contract of defenseman Shea Weber in the deal announced Wednesday.

Mayo had four goals and eight assists in 82 games over two seasons after being taken in the fifth round of the 2014 NHL draft by the Coyotes. The 26-year-old split time with Arizona and the Tucson Roadrunners of the AHL this season.

Weber has not played since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final with the Montreal Canadiens. He was one of the NHL’s best defensemen during 16 seasons with Nashville and Montreal, finishing with 224 goals and 365 assists.

Weber’s contract is through the 2025-26 season, but he is not expected to play again.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.