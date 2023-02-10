Council leads Arkansas against Mississippi State after 20-point performance

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (16-8, 4-7 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (17-7, 6-5 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Ricky Council IV scored 20 points in Arkansas’ 88-73 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Razorbacks have gone 11-1 at home. Arkansas is fifth in the SEC scoring 75.0 points while shooting 48.0% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 4-7 in SEC play. Mississippi State scores 65.5 points and has outscored opponents by 7.0 points per game.

The Razorbacks and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Council is averaging 17.1 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

Dashawn Davis is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals. Tolu Smith is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 63.2 points, 34.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

