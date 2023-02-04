Council and the Arkansas Razorbacks take on conference foe South Carolina

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Arkansas Razorbacks (15-7, 4-5 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (8-14, 1-8 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Carolina -11.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces South Carolina in SEC action Saturday.

The Gamecocks are 6-5 on their home court. South Carolina has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Razorbacks have gone 4-5 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 24.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Trevon Brazile averaging 5.0.

The Gamecocks and Razorbacks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gregory ‘GG’ Jackson II is averaging 16.1 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Meechie Johnson Jr. is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for South Carolina.

Ricky Council IV is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.3 points for the Razorbacks. Davonte Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 63.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.