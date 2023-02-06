Cotton leads Grambling against Alabama A&M after 22-point outing

Grambling Tigers (14-8, 7-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-14, 5-5 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Grambling Tigers (14-8, 7-3 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (9-14, 5-5 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Alabama A&M -3.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Grambling visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Virshon Cotton scored 22 points in Grambling’s 73-60 win against the Alabama State Hornets.

The Bulldogs are 8-6 on their home court. Alabama A&M is second in the SWAC scoring 70.5 points while shooting 44.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 7-3 against SWAC opponents. Grambling ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 34.8% from 3-point range.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Messiah Thompson is averaging 10.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bulldogs. Garrett Hicks is averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Cameron Christon is averaging 14 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tigers. Shawndarius Cowart is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Grambling.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.