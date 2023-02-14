Corbin Burnes and Brady Singer go to salary arbitration

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes went to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and…

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Two-time All-Star Corbin Burnes went to salary arbitration with the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday and Brady Singer had a hearing with the Kansas City Royals.

Burnes asked for a raise from $6.55 million to $10.75 million and the Brewers argued for $10.01 million during a hearing before Melinda Gordon, Jules Bloch and Keith Greenberg.

Singer requested a raise from $726,250 to $3,325,000 and the Royals pushed for $2.95 million during a hearing in front of Howard Edelman, Walt De Treux and Brian Keller.

Decisions are expected Wednesday.

Burnes, a 28-year-old right-hander, was 12-8 with a 2.94 ERA in 2022 and made a career-best 33 starts, which tied for most in the major leagues. He led the National League with 243 strikeouts, second in the big leagues behind New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole at 257.

Burnes won the 2021 NL Cy Young Award after leading the majors with a 2.43 ERA. He went 11-5 for the Brewers that year.

A five-year veteran, Burnes is 35-19 with a 3.21 ERA. He is eligible for free agency after the 2024 World Series.

Singer, a 26-year-old right-hander, was 10-5 with a 3.23 ERA in 24 starts and three relief appearances last year. He was optioned to Triple-A Omaha on April 28 and recalled on May 17.

Singer was eligible for arbitration for the first time.

Seven players remain scheduled for hearings, which run through Friday. In addition to Burnes and Singer, five have pending decisions: Los Angeles Angels outfielder Hunter Renfroe ($11.9 million vs. $11.25 million) and infielder Luis Rengifo ($2.3 million vs. $2 million), Tampa Bay relievers Ryan Thompson ($1.2 million vs. $1 million) and Colin Poche ($1.3 million vs. $1,175,000), and Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez ($2.2 million vs. $1.9 million).

Players and teams have split six decisions.

All-Star pitcher Max Fried ($13.5 million) lost to Atlanta, outfielder Kyle Tucker ($5 million) was beaten by Houston and reliever Diego Castillo ($2.95 million) was defeated by Seattle.

Left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo ($2.45 million) and AL batting champion Luis Arraez ($6.1 million) both beat Miami, and reliever Jason Adam ($1,775,000) defeated Tampa Bay.

