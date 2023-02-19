Corbett scores 23 to lead Chicago State over Hartford 75-53

CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points and Chicago State cruised to a 75-53 victory over Hartford on Sunday.…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jahsean Corbett scored 23 points and Chicago State cruised to a 75-53 victory over Hartford on Sunday.

Corbett also grabbed seven rebounds for the Cougars (11-18). Teshaundre Cole finished with 14 points and six rebounds, while Bryce Johnson hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Michael Dunne scored 15 points to lead the Hawks (5-23), who conclude their season on a six-game losing streak. Jared Kimbrough and Pano Pavlidis scored nine points each.

Chicago State and Hartford are the only two independent teams in Division I. The Hawks went 0-2 against the Flames this season.

NEXT UP

Chicago State visits Gonzaga on March 1 to close out its season.

