Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore following Styles’ 22-point game

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (15-11, 7-4 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (7-21, 2-9 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore visits the Coppin State Eagles after Zion Styles scored 22 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 68-63 loss to the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 in home games. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC with 5.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Steers averaging 1.3.

The Hawks are 7-4 in MEAC play. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC shooting 32.7% from deep. Styles leads the Hawks shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sam Sessoms is scoring 21.9 points per game with 4.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Eagles. Nendah Tarke is averaging 12.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Coppin State.

Styles is scoring 11.4 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Hawks. Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds while shooting 48.7% over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.9 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 74.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 11.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

