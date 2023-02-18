Coppin State faces Howard, seeks to end 8-game slide

Howard Bison (16-10, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 1-8 MEAC) Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Howard Bison (16-10, 8-1 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (6-20, 1-8 MEAC)

Baltimore; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Coppin State -6; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State looks to end its eight-game slide when the Eagles play Howard.

The Eagles are 4-4 in home games. Coppin State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Sam Sessoms averaging 10.3.

The Bison are 8-1 against MEAC opponents. Howard is 4-0 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sessoms is averaging 21.5 points, 4.7 assists and two steals for the Eagles. Mike Hood is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Coppin State.

Elijah Hawkins is averaging 13.2 points, 5.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bison. William Settle is averaging 10.8 points and 6.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Howard.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 1-9, averaging 68.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.0 points per game.

Bison: 9-1, averaging 84.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

