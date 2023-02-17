Cooke, No. 1 South Carolina women top Florida 87-56

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, 87-56…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke scored 22 points and No. 1 South Carolina won its 32nd straight game, 87-56 over Florida on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (26-0, 13-0 Southeastern Conference) showed no hangover from their 88-64 win over then-third-ranked LSU this past Sunday and moved a step closer to their seventh regular-season league title under coach Dawn Staley.

South Carolina led 29-15 after the first quarter and 51-21 at the break. Reigning Associated Press player of the year Aliyah Boston played just 15 minutes due to the lopsided score, finishing with four points and six rebounds.

Nina Rickards scored 16 points for the Gators (14-12, 3-10), who continued their SEC struggles since losing leading scorer Zippy Broughton the in preseason.

NO. 2 INDIANA 68, NO. 12 MICHIGAN 52

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 27 points and Indiana forced 21 turnovers to beat Michigan for its ninth victory over a ranked team this season.

Indiana (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) went scoreless for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter, but an 11-0 run by Michigan only cut the deficit to 13 and the Hoosiers then comfortably closed out the game.

Emily Kiser led the Wolverines (20-6, 10-5) with 12 points, while Jordan Hobbs and Leigha Brown each added nine.

Chloe Moore-McNeil had 13 points for Indiana, including four 3-pointers.

NO. 5 LSU 69, MISSISSIPPI 60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese scored a season-high 36 points and had 20 rebounds to carry LSU past Mississippi.

Reese, who reached double-digit points and rebounds for the 24th time this season, was the only player for LSU (24-1, 12-1 SEC) to score with any regularity against Ole Miss (20-6, 9-4), which came in ranked 18th nationally in scoring defense.

Alexis Morris scored 15 points for LSU on 3-of-18 shooting.

Angel Baker scored 21 points and Madison Scott added 13 for Ole Miss.

NO. 11 VIRGINIA TECH 61, NO. 9 DUKE 45

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore each scored 20 points and Virginia Tech beat Duke.

Taylor Soule added 11 points for the Hokies (21-4, 11-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight and eight of their past nine. Virginia Tech has beaten ranked opponents in three straight games for the first time in school history.

Celeste Taylor scored 12 points for the Blue Devils (22-4, 12-3), who had their four-game winning streak halted.

N0. 10 NOTRE DAME 78, LOUISVILLE 76, OT

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Olivia Miles made a fadeaway jumper from just inside the 3-point line at the overtime buzzer and Notre Dame beat Louisville.

Miles finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists as Notre Dame (21-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) ended a six-game losing streak to Louisville.

Kylee Watson led the Irish with 20 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 12 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. Sonia Citron added 15 points.

Hailey Van Lith led Louisville (19-9, 10-5) with 19 points.

NO. 13 OHIO STATE 67, PENN STATE 55

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Cotie McMahon had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Ohio State beat Penn State.

Rikki Harris had 15 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and two steals for Ohio State (22-5, 11-5 Big Ten) and Taylor Thierry scored 13 points.

Makenna Marisa scored 22 points for Penn State (13-13, 4-11) and Leilani Kapinus had 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Nittany Lions fell to 0-6 against ranked teams.

N.C. STATE 77, NO. 19 NORTH CAROLINA 66, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored seven of her 18 points in overtime as North Carolina State rallied to beat North Carolina.

Jakiya Brown-Turner also scored 18 points for the Wolfpack (18-8, 8-7 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed the game with a 32-11 run and erased a 10-point deficit with 4:23 left. Brown-Turner made two 3-pointers in the final 1:38 of regulation.

Deja Kelly had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Tar Heels (18-8, 9-6).

NO. 20 GONZAGA 69, PACIFIC 58

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit 7 of 9 3-pointers and scored 21 points, Brynn Maxwell added four 3-pointers and 17 points and Gonzaga beat Pacific.

Gonzaga (24-3, 14-1 West Coast Conference) won its 19th straight at home. The nation’s leading 3-point shooting team (41.4%) went 12 of 23 behind the arc and shot 47% overall.

Liz Smith scored 13 points and Sam Ashby had 12 for the Tigers (12-15, 7-9), whose five-game winning streak ended.

NO. 23 UNLV 77, SAN JOSE STATE 60

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alyssa Brown had 17 points and 12 rebounds as UNLV beat San Jose State to clinch its second straight Mountain West Conference regular-season title.

Brown made all eight of her shot attempts. Desi-Rae Young had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Rebels (25-2, 15-0).

Nailea Nicholas had 15 points and 13 rebounds for San Jose State (3-22, 1-13).

NO. 24 FLORIDA STATE 78, SYRACUSE 65

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored 19 points and Erin Howard drilled a critical 3-pointer in the final minute as Florida State beat Syracuse to end a two-game skid.

Makayala Timpson scored 17 points and grabbed 14 rebounds with three blocks for the Seminoles (21-7, 10-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), who closed the game on an 11-0 run.

Dyaisha Fair had 19 points for the Orange (16-11, 7-9). Alainia Rice had a career-high 17 rebounds, nine points, five assists and two blocks.

