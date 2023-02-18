Cook leads Tulane against South Florida after 27-point showing

Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Tulane Green Wave (16-7, 9-3 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (11-15, 4-9 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -3; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the South Florida Bulls after Jalen Cook scored 27 points in Tulane’s 101-94 overtime win against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Bulls have gone 7-8 in home games. South Florida has a 5-12 record against teams over .500.

The Green Wave have gone 9-3 against AAC opponents. Tulane averages 82.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

The Bulls and Green Wave face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 16.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Bulls. Russel Tchewa is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Cook is shooting 44.2% and averaging 19.6 points for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 19.6 points over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 4-6, averaging 78.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 85.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 10.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

