Cook leads Tulane against No. 1 Houston

Tulane Green Wave (17-7, 10-3 AAC) at Houston Cougars (25-2, 13-1 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits the No. 1 Houston Cougars after Jalen Cook scored 30 points in Tulane’s 84-66 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Cougars are 14-2 on their home court. Houston is 20- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.2 turnovers per game.

The Green Wave are 10-3 in AAC play. Tulane has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: J’wan Roberts is averaging 10.1 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Marcus Sasser is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

Cook is averaging 20.1 points, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Green Wave. Jaylen Forbes is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tulane.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 84.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

