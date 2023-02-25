Cook and the Fairfield Stags visit conference foe Canisius

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 8-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 6-12 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (12-16, 8-10 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (8-19, 6-12 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Henderson and the Canisius Golden Griffins host Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags.

The Golden Griffins have gone 5-7 in home games. Canisius is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Stags are 8-10 in conference games. Fairfield is seventh in the MAAC scoring 64.9 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahj Staveskie is averaging 12 points for the Golden Griffins. Henderson is averaging 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.1% over the past 10 games for Canisius.

TJ Long is shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, while averaging 10.7 points. Cook is averaging 13.3 points and 9.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 64.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

