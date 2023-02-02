Columbia visits Pennsylvania following Dingle’s 27-point game

Columbia Lions (6-16, 1-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-11, 3-4 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Columbia Lions (6-16, 1-6 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (11-11, 3-4 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania takes on the Columbia Lions after Jordan Dingle scored 27 points in Pennsylvania’s 83-68 victory over the Harvard Crimson.

The Quakers have gone 6-4 in home games. Pennsylvania is sixth in the Ivy League with 31.8 points per game in the paint led by Dingle averaging 10.0.

The Lions are 1-6 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia averages 13.0 turnovers per game and is 4-6 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dingle averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Quakers, scoring 23.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Clark Slajchert is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Pennsylvania.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 13 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Columbia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Lions: 2-8, averaging 65.7 points, 31.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.