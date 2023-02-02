Colorado takes on Cal following da Silva’s 22-point game

California Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

California Golden Bears (3-18, 2-8 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (12-11, 4-8 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -15.5; over/under is 130

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts the California Golden Bears after Tristan da Silva scored 22 points in Colorado’s 60-52 loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Buffaloes are 9-2 on their home court. Colorado ranks fourth in the Pac-12 with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 2.5.

The Golden Bears have gone 2-8 against Pac-12 opponents. Cal averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: KJ Simpson is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 assists for the Buffaloes. da Silva is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Lars Thiemann is averaging 10.5 points and six rebounds for the Golden Bears. Kuany Kuany is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Cal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 64.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 3-7, averaging 63.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

