Colorado State visits Air Force following Stevens’ 25-point showing

Colorado State Rams (10-14, 2-9 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-12, 3-8 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (10-14, 2-9 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (12-12, 3-8 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Air Force -1; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the Air Force Falcons after Isaiah Stevens scored 25 points in Colorado State’s 88-79 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons are 9-6 in home games. Air Force averages 67.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Rams are 2-9 against conference opponents. Colorado State averages 10.6 turnovers per game and is 6-5 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Heidbreder is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.1 points for the Falcons. Rytis Petraitis is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for Air Force.

Stevens is averaging 18.8 points and 6.6 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.3 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 44.0% over the past 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 24.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Rams: 2-8, averaging 71.6 points, 26.8 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

