Colorado State hosts Degenhart and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (19-6, 9-3 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (11-14, 3-9 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the Colorado State Rams after Tyson Degenhart scored 20 points in Boise State’s 75-63 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Rams have gone 7-6 at home. Colorado State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

The Broncos are 9-3 against conference opponents. Boise State is seventh in the MWC scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is scoring 18.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 45.2% over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Broncos. Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 57.1% over the past 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.6 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

