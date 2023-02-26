Colorado hosts No. 4 UCLA after Jaquez’s 23-point outing

UCLA Bruins (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

UCLA Bruins (24-4, 15-2 Pac-12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-14, 7-11 Pac-12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado -6; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 4 UCLA visits the Colorado Buffaloes after Jaime Jaquez Jr. scored 23 points in UCLA’s 78-71 win over the Utah Utes.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-3 in home games. Colorado averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 6- when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bruins have gone 15-2 against Pac-12 opponents. UCLA leads the Pac-12 with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaquez averaging 2.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristan da Silva averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 16.1 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. KJ Simpson is shooting 39.1% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games for Colorado.

Tyger Campbell is averaging 12.4 points and 4.7 assists for the Bruins. Jaquez is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games for UCLA.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 65.6 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Bruins: 8-2, averaging 69.7 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

